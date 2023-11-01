Apple alert row: Opposition slams Centre over ‘state-sponsored attack’, say mobile phones ‘compromised’

Opposition leaders have been left rattled due to the Apple alert row, where a message was sent on the iPhones of politicians regarding an alleged ‘state sponsored’ hacking attempt.

The Apple iPhone alert flashing on the phones of several opposition leaders in the country sparked a massive controversy, raising alarm in political parties that the BJP-led Centre is attempting to “hack” their phones and compromise their security.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that It is undeniable that hundreds of Opposition leaders got an alert from Apple of a state-sponsored attempt to compromise their phones.

P Chidambaram posted on X, "It is undeniable that hundreds of Opposition leaders got an alert from Apple of a state-sponsored attempt to compromise their phones. Why only Opposition leaders? Who will be interested in compromising the phones of Opposition leaders? After the Pegasus mystery (not resolved until this date), the finger of suspicion points to a government agency. At the moment it is only a suspicion."

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also received the Apple alert on his mobile phone, and said, “Received a message from Apple that state-sponsored attackers are targeting my phone. It's of course not at all a surprise as we know the BJP can stoop to any lows to attack the opposition leaders.”

Hours after Union Minister for Electronics and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government will "get to the bottom" of alleged notifications sent by Apple to some Opposition leaders about attempts to compromise the iPhones associated with their Apple IDs, the Congress on Tuesday hit back at the Union Minister, calling his remarks "bluff and bluster".

Taking to Twitter (now X), Congress leader KC Venugopal said, “Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw, your bluff and bluster is not fooling anybody. Instead of sermonising the opposition about its role, your government must come clean. In your entire address, just like in 2021, you did not deny using spyware on opposition leaders.”

(With PTI, IANS inputs)

