Appeals grow for Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike as health worsens amid Govt silence

Leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray, appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

Amid government inaction and worsening Sonam Wangchuk’s health, several leaders like Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, among others, requested the activist to end his hunger strike.

Sonam Wangchuk's health declines, calls grow to end hunger strike

Mamata Banerjee spoke to Wangchuk over the phone to enquire about his health, urged him to stay strong and extended solidarity to the CJP’s movement seeking justice for students.

Kejriwal addressed a press conference here and extended his support to Wangchuk. “Sonam Wangchuk has been on hunger strike for some days, and his health is deteriorating. He is an asset to the country, and I appeal to him to end his hunger strike. There are other ways also for the struggle,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he spoke to Sonam Wangchuk and appealed to him to end his hunger strike in the public interest. Yadav stated that Wangchuk’s moral strength was crucial for the country’s youth and urged him to take a few days to recover before resuming the movement with renewed energy.

Yadav also linked the NEET paper leak to a larger erosion of ethics and claimed India’s democratic image was being damaged under the current government, while praying for Wangchuk’s swift recovery.

विश्व विख्यात श्री सोनम वांगचुक जी से फोन पर बात करके उनके स्वास्थ्य के बारे में जाना और उनसे अनशन तोड़ने की अपील की। उनके सत्याग्रह को हमारा खुला समर्थन है।



हमारा मानना है कि वो जनहित में इस आग्रह पर विचार करें। देश की संपूर्ण युवा शक्ति, उनके अभिभावकों, परिवार और परिजनों की… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 14, 2026

Uddhav Thackeray announced full support for CJP and Wangchuk and asked parties to hold similar protests in their states. Support also came from public figures. Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots — a film inspired by Wangchuk — posted a video urging people to pay attention and saying he doesn’t want Wangchuk to die.

Actors Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj asked the government to open dialogue with Wangchuk, warning India should not “watch one of its greatest minds be sacrificed.”

Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end fast, urges Govt for dialogue

Cockroach Janata party founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in “immense pain”, adding the activist has lost 8.5 kg since the beginning of his fast. The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 25 days over the NEET issue, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "Day 17 of Sonam Sir’s Hunger-Strike. He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won’t even have a dialogue,” wrote Abhijeet on X.

Day 17 of Sonam Sir’s Hunger-Strike.



He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast.



He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won’t even have a dialogue.” pic.twitter.com/xPKFqJz4vL — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 14, 2026

The CJP also unveiled a five-point examination reform charter and claimed that support for its agitation was growing across political parties. The CJP has also intensified preparations for its proposed “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, and urged supporters to register their participation through its missed-call campaign. Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said more than 1.3 lakh people have registered their support for the proposed Parliament march through the missed-call campaign.