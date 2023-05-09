Search icon
App-based bus service in Delhi? Know if it will be free for women, check facilities

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM on Monday said his government is sending a scheme for introducing premium buses on Delhi roads.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

The Delhi government may soon roll out upscale buses that commuters can regularly ride and reserve through mobile apps. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, announced that a proposal had been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval as he described the general parameters of a strategy intended to persuade vehicle owners to take public transport.

“Delhi's excellent transport system will now move a step further and reach a new level. Premium buses will now ply on the roads of Delhi," the CM tweeted.

“The policy stipulates that no bus older than three years will be used by aggregators. Buses purchased after January 1, 2024, will be electric. The seats in the buses will be booked through an app,” he said.

(Also Read: Manipur violence: At least 60 killed, 231 injured, 1,700 houses burnt)

The air-conditioned buses will have panic buttons and CCTV cameras when they are brought to Delhi roadways by commercial aggregators. The government wants to promote public transit as a viable alternative to automobiles and bicycles and to entice members of the middle and upper classes to do so.

However, because the booking costs for such buses will be higher than those for DTC tickets, they will not be eligible for free travel (for women).

"Following the LG's approval, we will share the policy online for seeking public feedback," the chief minister said at a press conference. 

