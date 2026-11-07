'Apologise to Ram devotees': Yogi's pointed message to Akhilesh ahead of Ayodhya visit

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took aim at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the 1990 firing on kar sevaks, asking him to apologise before visiting Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a veiled dig at him, asking him to apologise to Ram devotees before entering the Ram Temple. While addressing at the 10th Deepotsav event in Ayodhya on November 7, the UP CM referred to the 1990 police firing on kar sevaks during the tenure of then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, father of the current SP chief.

Earlier today, Akhilesh announced that he would visit the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi on December 12 along with his wife, Dimple Yadav.

Yogi asks Akhilesh to apologise to kar sevaks

Addressing the event, Yogi said, ''Please come, but first, make sure you apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon. You must express remorse. An airport could never be built in Ayodhya in the past. Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki. I've come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints, if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram, let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions.''

योगी जी का अखिलेश यादव को करारा जवाब पहले राम भक्तों, कार सेवकों और पूज्य संतों से माफी मांगिए सार्वजनिक माफी मांगे और पश्चयताप करे, राम भक्ति प्राप्ति करने के सहज और सरल होना पड़ता है : @myogiadityanath जी https://t.co/9blYoggq32 — अर्पित मिश्र (@arpitmishraBJP) November 7, 2026

Yogi recalls Ayodhya's transformation since 2017

Talking about the first Deepotsav celebrations in 2017 and now, the UP CM said, ''Remember the first Deepotsav. Back then, people used to say that it was not part of our tradition. There were slogans raised, saying 'Yogi ji do one thing, build the temple,' and today, you can see for yourself that the temple has been built.''

CM Yogi warns those disrupting the atmosphere

The UP CM also referred to those allegedly creating disruption with Ramayana's characters - Manthara and Marich - saying they were creating chaos and disturbing the atmosphere. ''Dharma meva jayate, there will be no delay in ensuring justice because of our commitments to the people.''

Earlier today, over 30 lakh earthen lamps were illuminated at 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River.