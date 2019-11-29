'Apologise if I have hurt any sentiments': Pragya Thakur on Godse remark, says her 'statement has been distorted'

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday apologised for her Wednesday's remark hailing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, during a Lok Sabha debate in the Parliament.

Pragya Thakur said, "I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments... My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation." (Mein sadan mein mere dwara ki gayi kisi bhi tipani se kisi bhi prakar se kisi koi thess pahunchi ho toh uske liye mein khed prakat kar kshama chahti hun)

Her apology comes amid ruckus by opposition leaders in Lok Sabha who were raising slogans in the House "Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai, & 'Down, down Godse".

However, Pragya Thakur indirectly slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had referred her (Pragya) terrorist in one of his tweets on Thursday following BJP MP's remarks on Nathuram Godse.

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, Pragya Thakur said, "A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court."

On Thursday, several opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi have slammed BJP MP Pragya Thakur for hailing Godse.

Speaking on Pragya Thakur's remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said, "If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so."

Pragya Thakur hailed Nathuram Godse when DMK member A Raja, during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Her remarks on Godse triggered protests by the opposition members.

"You cannot give the example of Godse as he was a nationalist," said the BJP MP. (The original term used by Pragya Thakur to hail Godse has been expunged from records by Lok Sabha Om Birla).

Thakur, a Malegaon-blasts accused currently out on bail, had in May caused nationwide outrage when she made similar remarks during his campaign for Bhopal Lol Sabha seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to a TV channel had, asserted that he won't be able to forgive her ever for the controversial statement.

She had also kicked up a storm by saying IPS officer Karkare died during 26/11 attack as she had "cursed" him for torturing her.

Earlier last week, her nomination to a parliamentary committee on defence also triggered a controversy.