'Apologise For Police Brutality': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke seeks PM Modi's apology over July 20 protest action

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke sought PM Modi's apology over alleged police action on "12-year-old children" during July 20 Sansad March in Delhi. Dipke cited lathi charge, torn clothes, and injuries to girls.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology over the police action on “12-year-old children” during the July 20 Sansad March in Delhi.

Referring to PM Modi’s late-night video where he “forgave” students for “abuses” against him, Dipke said that he hoped for another video in which he would apologise for the police brutality on students.

“Yesterday, we all saw Modi Ji's video in which he was saying that he was forgiving the kids. I think he will upload another video tonight in which, I hope, he will apologise for the lathi charge that happened on July 20. 12-year-old girls were hit on the head by the police. The women's clothes were torn. The police also hit girls on their private parts,” Dipke said in a video on X.

“Thus, I want Modiji to apologise to those girls who the police beat with such brutality,” Dipke added.

PM Modi's Video: 'Misguided Children' need guidance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was forgiving students who hurled abuses at him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protest, describing them as "misguided children" who deserve guidance rather than punishment or prolonged legal action.

In a video message shared on his social media handles, the Prime Minister said the language used by some protesters "would not suit any civilised society", but appealed to people to help reform the students rather than seek retribution.

“Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses... Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well.”

Modi said that while society's anger was understandable, particularly over the language allegedly used by young women, the focus should be on showing them the right path rather than pushing them into legal battles.

"These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society."

The Prime Minister said he wanted to forgive the students and urged society to do the same. Drawing an analogy, he said that just as people do not break their teeth after accidentally biting their tongue, society should not abandon its own children for their mistakes.

"Sometimes our tongue comes under our teeth and blood comes out, but we do not break our teeth—because the teeth are ours, and the tongue is ours too. The children are also ours."

Calling on the students to move on from the episode, Modi invited them to contribute to nation-building.

"Children, come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn something new, let us learn even from mistakes... I live for you, I toil for your bright future, so come, let us together take the country forward."

Zero FIR registered

The Prime Minister's remarks came on the same day a Zero FIR was registered over a viral video showing a girl allegedly using abusive language against him during the Jantar Mantar protest.