‘Apne CM ko thanks kehna ki main zinda laut paaya’: PM to officials after security breach in Punjab

After being forced to cancel a scheduled rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur due to ‘major security lapse’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly told officials at the Bhatinda airport to thank Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya,” PM Modi told officials on his return to Bhatinda airport, news agency ANI tweeted.

The cancellation of the PM’s rally was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which also sought detailed reports from the Punjab government on the incident leading to the cancellation of PM’s scheduled event.

Major security breach in PM @narendramodi 's convoy in Punjab. PM was travelling by road,his convoy was stopped due to protestors blocking the road. PM waited for 20 minutes on the road and then returned. This can't be done without Punjab Govt's hand in glove role.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Prime Ministerial convoy was forced to stop on a flyover because of some protestors. PM Modi was enroute to Ferozepur from Bhatinda Airport. The convoy remained stuck for around 15 to 20 minutes and then turned back.