APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: Top 5 inspiring quote of APJ Abdul Kalam

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:05 AM IST

Death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam | Photo: PTI

India remembers the 11th President, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen (APJ) Abdul Kalam on his seventh death anniversary. Born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram the 'Missile Man of India' served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007.

Kalam has inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking.' He was a vital contributor to the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. He was also associated with India's space program and missile development program.

He inspired people to think big in life and penned nearly 25 books in his lifetime.

Here are top 5 inspiring quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam:

“Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.” “To succeed in your mission, you must have a single-minded devotion to your goal.” “If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning.” “All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.” “Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

