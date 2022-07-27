APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: Top 5 inspiring quote of APJ Abdul Kalam

India remembers the 11th President, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen (APJ) Abdul Kalam on his seventh death anniversary. Born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram the 'Missile Man of India' served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007.
Kalam has inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking.' He was a vital contributor to the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. He was also associated with India's space program and missile development program.
He inspired people to think big in life and penned nearly 25 books in his lifetime.
Here are top 5 inspiring quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam:
