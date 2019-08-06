AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Revised exam schedule released, check @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

There was a change in the schedule of the exam dates for the post of Ward Sanitation and Environment Secretary, Engineering Assistant(Grade-II) and Ward Amenities Secretary.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi put out the revised schedule on Twittter.

Revised VS/WS exam. schedule - pic.twitter.com/TObx4LxFy4 — Gopal krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) August 5, 2019

The examination for Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary post has been delayed from Forenoon to Afternoon session on September 8.

The examination for the Engineering Assistant(Grade-II) post and Ward Amenities Secretary(Grade-II) has been changed from afternoon of August 1, 2019 to Forenoon of August 7, 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh Government had issued a notification regarding the recruitment for 1,60,801 job vacancies at the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam for several different posts such as Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Gopalamitra Livestock Assistant, MPEO, Women Police Attendant, etc.

The applications must be submitted online by August 10, 2019, and the candidates must have a legitimate e-mail id, along with scanned copies of their photo and signature.

The selection of the candidates will be based on an interview following the written test.

According to the notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, the total number of jobs available for the different posts are as follows:

Rural:

Panchayat Secretary - 7040

Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) - 2,880

ANMs (Grade-III) - 13,540

Animal Husbandry Assistant - 9,886

Village Fisheries Assistant - 794

Village Horticulture Assistant - 4,000

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) - 6,714

Village Sericulture Assistant - 400

Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant - 14,944

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) -11,158

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant - 11,158

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) - 11,158

Welfare and Education Assistant - 11,158

Urban:

Ward Administrative Secretary

Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary

Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II)