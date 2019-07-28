AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: More than 1.60 lakh vacancies in Andhra Pradesh, apply here

Here are all the necessary details for the application to AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification regarding the recruitment for 1,60,801 job vacancies at the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam for several different posts such as Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Gopalamitra Livestock Assistant, MPEO, Women Police Attendant, etc.

All the eligible candidates who wish to apply for the job vacancies can do so by applying online through the Andhra Pradesh government's official website of the Grama/Ward Sachivalayam -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The applications must be submitted online by August 10, 2019, and the candidates must have a legitimate e-mail id, along with scanned copies of their photo and signature.

How to apply for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 online:

Step 1. Go to the Andhra Pradesh government's official website for Grama/Ward Sachivalayam -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the 'One Time Profile Registration (OTPR)' option and register your profile once with all complete details, note down the credentials.

Step 3. After you are done registering, you can come back to the homepage and select the 'Submit Online Application' option.

Step 4. A new page will open, with choices for application to 'Posts Under Category-I' (Common Examination with preference).

Step 5. From here on, you can submit your preference for the different posts, including, Panchayat Secretary (Grade - V), Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant (Female), Welfare & Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection - Secretary (Female).

Step 6. After you click on 'Apply', you will be taken to the page for submitting the online application for the posts under Category - I.

Step 7. Fill in all the necessary details, including the One Time Profile Registration ID (OTPR ID) you had noted down during registration earlier, and submit after ticking the 'I Declare I have read the candidates Information Bulletin' checkbox. Keep in mind that you have to fill out the Verification Code/Captcha carefully, failing which you have to repeat the entire process all over again.

Step 8. After submitting the application, you will only have to pay the fees. The Application Fee is Rs 200 and the Examination Fee is another Rs 200. SC/ST/Backward Classes/Ex-Service Men quota enables candidates to pay only pay the application fee, i.e. Rs 200. Keep in mind that non-local candidates will be charged Rs 100 per district (enabling a maximum of 3 districts for the applications).

Additional details for the recruitment:

1. The candidate applying for the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam post will be required to register their profiles once, proceed to submit their applications with all complete details, and finally pay the fees.

2. The applications should be submitted by August 10, 2019.

3. The applicants should be aged between 18-42 years as of August 10, 2019.

The selection process for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019:

The selection will be on the basis of an interview following the written test.

About the Job:

According to the notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, the total number of jobs available for the different posts are as follows:

Rural:

Panchayat Secretary - 7040

Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) - 2,880

ANMs (Grade-III) - 13,540

Animal Husbandry Assistant - 9,886

Village Fisheries Assistant - 794

Village Horticulture Assistant - 4,000

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) - 6,714

Village Sericulture Assistant - 400

Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant - 14,944

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) -11,158

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant - 11,158

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) - 11,158

Welfare and Education Assistant - 11,158

Urban:

Ward Administrative Secretary

Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary

Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II)

The salary will be between Rs 5000 to Rs 15000 monthly.