As Pakistan launched an aerial attack targeting Jammu on Thursday evening, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, has reacted to the development, saying any escalation will get a firm response. In a tweet, Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed ongoing developments with Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission. India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response." India has reportedly undertaken retaliatory action in the wake of the attacks.

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

Discussed ongoing developments with EU HRVP @kajakallas .



India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response.



— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2025

According to sources, the Indian air defences neutralised several drones launched near the Jammu airport, with no casualties reported. Moreover, eight missiles were intercepted near Jammu - all of them successfully destroyed, according to media reports. The attack also caused a temporary blackout at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, with similar power outages reported in Srinagar under heightened security measures.

Meanwhile, an F-16 supersonic fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down in the evening by an Indian surface-to-air missile defence system, NDTV reported, quoting sources. The F-16 took off from the Sargodha air base and was shot down near it, it reported, as per the sources. This offensive by Pakistan came just hours after its earlier attempt to target 15 Indian cities was thwarted.