Any announcement on Netaji must be officially from PM Modi: Chandra Kumar Bose

File Photo

Chandra Kumar Bose, BJP leader and kin of Subhash Chandra Bose on Monday took umbrage to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweet which declared August 18 as the freedom fighter's death anniversary stating that an announcement regarding the death of Netaji should come from the Prime Minister himself.

He also urged the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a special investigative team to Japan to get clarity on the issue.

"Nation wants a closure on #NetajiMystery, particularly to stop the false theories spread by persons with vested interest. A tweet by @PIBAhmedabad is not the right approach. Such an announcement must be officially announced by Hon'blePM @narendramodi ji based on documentary evidence," Bose tweeted today.

"Japan knows the truth, and only Japan can answer what happened to Subhash Chandra Bose on August 18, 1945," the grand nephew of Netaji told ANI.

Chandra Kumar said the last commission constituted by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 1999 had stated that Netaji did not die in the plane crash.

"Three enquiry commissions were committed to finding out the truth behind Netaji's death. The first two commissions clearly stated that Netaji had perished in an aircraft crash, but the last commission of enquiry formed by the NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 1999 stated that Netaji did not die in the air crash," CK Bose said.

He also said an announcement regarding the death of Netaji Bose should come from the Prime Minister himself as the "#NetajiMystery issue is raging across the nation-for a proper closure."

"The PIB through a tweet stated that August 18 is his death anniversary. This is not correct. If we have come across hard evidence to establish that Netaji died due to the air crash on August 18 in 1945, this announcement must come from the Prime Minister."

"This cannot come from the PIB. PIB should be more responsible, this is not the right approach to first tweet and then delete it," he added.

The BJP leader reiterated his demand for an SIT to be sent to Japan and carry out the DNA examination of the remains kept in the Renko-ji temple which are assumed to be of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"Netaji may have died in the plane crash, but we do not have conclusive evidence. So first, we must immediately make efforts to support this theory. The first step is to form an SIT, we have already written to the Prime Minister to form one which will go to Japan and do the DNA test of the Renko-ji remains," he said.

He further added that the Japanese government has three files belonging to the late freedom fighter which should be procured by India.

"Secondly, there are three files pertaining to Netaji with the Japanese authorities, I understand they might be critical files but a request must be made to Shinzo Abe to release these files. Japan knows the truth and only Japan can answer what happened to Subhash Chandra Bose on August 18, 1945," he added.