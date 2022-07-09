Anushakti Singh's first book 'Sharmishtha' wins prestigious 'Thap' award

Anushakti Singh also has a massive following on social media where she writes on issues related to women empowerment.

Journalist and author Anushakti Singh's first book 'Sharmishtha' has won the prestigious literary honour, Amar Ujala’s Shabd Samman ‘Thap’. The book by Singh is based on the Kuru dynasty of the Mahabharata era. The story revolves around the first female rebel of Hastinapur.

Singh is a journalist by profession. Sharmishtha is her first novel. The book is published under the Vani Prakashan banner and has won many honours in the country's literary circles.

‘Sharmishtha’ is a Hindi novel based on the story of mythological characters. Sharmishtha, the protagonist, was a princess and mother of Maharaj Puru of Hastinapur. The fictional book talks about Sharmishtha's struggles.

“I am extremely happy with the honour that my first book has received. I will have to work harder for the second book as people's expectations increase and so does the pressure on the writer," she said.

