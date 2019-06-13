Anticipatory bail back in Uttar Pradesh after 33 years

Nearly 33 years after it was first scrapped during Emergency, the Uttar Pradesh government has re-introduced anticipatory bail in the state. This means an accused in the state will now get advance bail in case of a non-bailable offence.

According to a government release, the state legislature cleared the Criminal Procedure Code (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2018 last year, paving the way for the move. It was cleared by the President on June 1 and brought into force on June 6.

The efforts to revive the anticipatory bail in the state was initiated after the State Law Commission in its third report in 2009 and several writ petitions before various courts suggested for the same.

A committee was constituted under the aegis of the Principal Secretary, Home Department to consider the re-introducing of the provision. The committee also recommended re-introduction of anticipatory bail provisions.

Apart from UP and Uttarakhand, all other states have the provision of anticipatory bail. In 2010, a bill in this regard was cleared by the UP assembly and sent to the Centre for approval. However, it was put on hold. The then Mayawati government had passed a bill that year and sent it to the President but it was sent back with suggestions for some modifications.

