Anti-terrorism operations intensified in Kashmir; four killed in 12 hours

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir arrested a terrorist and his associate on Monday from the Uri region of Baramulla district. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

Earlier in the day, three terrorists were gunned down in an ongoing operation by Indian Army in Kulgam's Lower Munda. "One body has been recovered so far from the site of encounter. Search is going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A gunbattle had started the between terrorists and joint troops of 24 Battalion, 18 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) had started at Lower Munda area of Kulgam, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the forces upon receiving inputs which led to the exchange of fire between them and the terrorists, according to sources.

Notably, anti-terrorist operations have been intensified by the security forces in the past few days. At least nine terrorists have been eliminated in the last four days. In the last 12 hours, a total of four terrorists have been gunned down. However, the search operation is still going on in the valley.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, such operations have not been restricted by the security forces.

So far in April, 26 terrorists have been killed while 56 have been killed this year.