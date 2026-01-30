FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Anti-Terror Strike in J-K: Security forces launches operation against Jaish terrorists, internet suspended in Kishtwar

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched an anti-terror operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Kishtwar, following which, the internet services in the area were suspended. Reportedly, searches are going on in the Chatroo area's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar and Naidgam.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 12:47 PM IST

Anti-Terror Strike in J-K: Security forces launches operation against Jaish terrorists, internet suspended in Kishtwar
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched an anti-terror operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Kishtwar, following which, the internet services in the area were suspended. Reportedly, searches are going on in the Chatroo area's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar and Naidgam.

The latest operation against terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) comes a week after a Pakistani terrorist, who was also linked with Jaish, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Friday.

 

Further details are awaited


(This is a breaking story)

