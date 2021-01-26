'Anti-social elements' infiltrated our peaceful protest, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Farmers, who have been protesting on the borders of Delhi, have dissociated themselves from the violence that took place on Tuesday in the national capital and said that some 'anti-social' elements infiltrated their peaceful protest.

In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a conglomerate of farmers' unions, said it condemns and regrets the violence that took place in Delhi today.

The body said that despite all efforts, "some organisations and individuals have violated the route (for tractor rally) and indulged in condemnable acts."

"Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength and that any violation would hurt the movement," the statement read. It also added that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha dissociates itself from those who have resorted to violence.

Terming the violence as "unacceptable", the statement said, "We condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts."

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha also thanked farmers for their "unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade."

"We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the (tractor) parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts," the statement said.

(With ANI inputs)