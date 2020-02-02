Anti-social elements, aided by political parties, plotting to create violence on Feb 2: AAP to EC

As the date for the Delhi assembly polls draws nearer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) stating that sources have informed the party that "anti-social elements" with the aid of "certain political parties" are conspiring to create "unrest and violence" in the national capital on February 2 (today).

"We have come to know through our sources that certain anti-social elements in connivance with certain political parties are planning to create unrest and violence on February 2 to subvert law and order in Delhi and to impede the conduct of free and fair election scheduled on February 8," AAP said in the letter.

They have also submitted the video to the poll panel in which a group can be witnessed making a call to assemble Sarita Vihar in large numbers.

They have requested the commission to act immediately and directed the Commissioner of Police to initiate an investigation into the matter.

"In the light of these, we apprehend that this may be a well-planned conspiracy to sabotage the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020. We request the commission to act immediately and direct the Commissioner of Police and other agencies to investigate and take appropriate measures to pre-empt any such criminal act," AAP stated in the letter.

Yesterday, a man opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area near the site where locals have been staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) for over a month.

Delhi Police promptly took the man, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area, into custody. The weapon used by him was seized. Fortunately, there were no reports of injury from the site.

It is to be noted that yesterday's event was the third incident of firing at the anti-CAA protest site since Union minister Anurag Thakur led chants of slogans that called for "shooting down of traitors" as he attacked those protesting against the contentious law.

Two of the shooting incidents happened in the Shaheen Bagh area while the other occurred in Jamia.

As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko."