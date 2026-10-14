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Anti-SIR Protest: Rahul Gandhi meets injured NSUI protesters, accuses cops of beating them, claims woman lost hearing

Addressing a press conference with youth workers who alleged police brutality in Delhi, Leader of Opposition Gandhi flagged the case of Athira, a DU student from Kerala, who alleged she was assaulted inside a bus by police personnel after being detained during Tuesday's protest.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Anti-SIR Protest: Rahul Gandhi meets injured NSUI protesters, accuses cops of beating them, claims woman lost hearing
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alongside NSUI activists (Photo/ANI)
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Delhi Police of brutally assaulting Youth Congress workers held during protests over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, claiming a woman student lost hearing in one ear after repeated blows by police personnel.

Addressing a press conference with youth workers who alleged police brutality in Delhi, Leader of Opposition Gandhi flagged the case of Athira, a DU student from Kerala, who alleged she was assaulted inside a bus by police personnel after being detained during Tuesday's protest.

“Athira from Kerala has lost her hearing in one ear. She is deaf in one ear because she was struck on that ear. She can no longer hear. Last time I showed you a boy who was blinded. Now, she is deaf in one ear,” Rahul Gandhi said.

No women police during detention

Athira alleged there were no women police personnel on the bus when protesters were detained.

“Yesterday, when they detained us, there were no female police officers on the bus. So, I simply asked, ‘Where is the lady police officer or lady constable?’ If they want to detain us, having at least one female constable present is mandatory,” she said.

She claimed the bus later moved and stopped outside Connaught Place police station, where police personnel repeatedly struck her on the cheek.

“Because of this, I have an injury to my eye and damage to my ear,” she alleged.

Rahul Gandhi introduces female protestor as 'sherni'

Another NSUI woman worker also accused Delhi Police of assault during detention on Tuesday. Introducing her as "our sherni", Rahul Gandhi said she had been beaten but was unafraid and bore no hatred.

The woman alleged that a woman constable, identified as Chanchal Yadav, grabbed her by the neck, pushed her onto a seat, scratched her face and the area near her ear with her nails, and slapped her when she resisted.

The alleged assaults occurred while NSUI workers were being detained in buses during the protest.

The allegations add to a string of accusations of police brutality during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with student groups and others demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Protests were held at multiple locations over the weekend and in the days that followed, including Connaught Place, areas near Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Metro station and other places in central Delhi.

Cops hit private parts, allege youth leaders

Congress youth leaders alleged police personnel hit them with lathis and kicked them in their private parts during detention. Concerns were also raised about minors allegedly released without phones, money or any means to return home.

 

Several journalists also said they were detained despite identifying themselves as press and showing their press cards.

 

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