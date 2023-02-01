‘Anti-people, anti-poor Budget’: From Mamata Banerjee to Shatrughan Sinha, who said what on Union Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2023 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on the morning of February 1, with the political reactions starting to pour in regarding the allotment of funds and the changes in tax policies for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) hailed the Union Budget 2023, calling it a “middle-class bonanza” and inclusive of people of all economic statuses, while the opposition leaders slammed the Centre for preparing an “anti-poor” budget in their last year.

After Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the presentation and lauded it as the first budget of the Amrit Kaal, which will work towards building a strong foundation of a developed India.

Addressing the nation after the Budget 2023 presentation, PM Modi said, “This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers.”

Who said what on Union Budget 2023 –

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Union Budget 2023 is “totally opportunistic” and “anti-poor”. The CM said, “This Union Budget is not futuristic, totally opportunistic, anti-people and anti-poor. It will benefit only one class of people. This Budget will not help address the country's unemployment issue. It has been prepared with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the Centre for giving “nothing” to Maharashtra, while the neighbouring states Karnataka and Gujarat received major support through the Budget 2023. She said, “GIFT city is a city crushing under the weight of gifts received from the centre yet not living up to the hype.”

Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha said that the Budget 2023 had a “Hum Do Humare Do” mentality, and had nothing of substance for the middle-class families in India.

He said, “The budget was presented keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and there was nothing special mention for the middle-class people. Looking at the budget, it seems as if it has been created to specially care about the 'Hum Do Humare Do' as it is evident from the significantly reduced highest slab for Income Tax payers.”

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said that the Union Budget 2023 by the BJP-backed Centre is more for the party and less for the country.

Tweeting in Hindi, Mayawati said, “Like earlier in the country, in the last nine years also the budgets of the central government kept on coming in which announcements, promises, claims and hopes were showered. They all became redundant when India's middle class faced the problems of inflation, poverty and unemployment etc and were reduced to the lower middle class.”

