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Anti-North East Racism In Delhi: Influencer's derogatory remarks against Tripura man, Kiren Rijiju hits back

A Delhi influencer is in trouble after a video allegedly showing him racially abusing a youth from Tripura went viral, drawing strong reactions from leaders and police.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Anti-North East Racism In Delhi: Influencer's derogatory remarks against Tripura man, Kiren Rijiju hits back
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Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen is facing police action after a video of him allegedly making racially abusive remarks against a youth from Tripura went viral. The video has triggered widespread anger and condemnation, especially across the Northeast.

Kiren Rijiju calls influencer "Evil", assures action

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly condemned the incident. In a post on X, he called the influencer an "evil man" and said he will be punished. "This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," Rijiju wrote.

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He added that those who condone such behaviour in society are also accountable for inciting hatred. Both Delhi and Tripura Police have finally taken up the issue, notwithstanding allegations that there was a slight delay in making the formal complaint.

Also read: Apple sets 2-iPhone limit per customer in India as demand hits record high, here's all you need to know

Tripura CM orders probe, complaint filed

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has instructed the Director General of Police to collaborate with Delhi Police for strict action regarding an incident involving Shokeen, who faces accusations of racial harassment, cyberbullying, and derogatory remarks against indigenous communities of Tripura. Political leaders have also called for action, and a formal complaint has been filed with the Tripura Police.

The incident has reignited concerns over racial discrimination against individuals from the Northeast living in metro areas such as Delhi. Social media users have circulated the video, calling for stringent action. Police have stated that an investigation is underway and that legal measures will follow based on the complaint and video evidence.

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