Anti-Modi Sentiments Soar: Man raising pro-PM slogans slapped at demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

There were news cameras everywhere and anti-Modi slogans were being raised. In the midst of it, a man raised a slogan in support of Modi. He was surrounded by a crowd and then slapped and pushed around repeatedly, as seen in a video.

The Opposition is on Day 3 of its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR — Special Intensive Revision — of electoral rolls. The casualty, however, was a man who chanted pro-Modi slogans amid a large gathering of anti-government protesters in the heart of the national capital.

There were news cameras everywhere and anti-Modi slogans were being raised. In the midst of it, a man raised a slogan in support of Modi. He was surrounded by a crowd and then slapped and pushed around repeatedly, as seen in a video.

BJP slams Congress over attack on pro-Modi chants

The BJP reacted sharply and blamed the Congress for "attacking" what it described as "We The People of India".

"Shame on Congress workers! When a citizen of India raised slogans in favour of PM @narendramodi, Congress workers encircle him and beat him up!" BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X, along with the video.

"Anarchist Congress is now attacking "We The Peope of India". The fight is between People of India who want to save Democracy & Anarchist Congress!" he added.

3 FIRs filed over clash with police at protest​

Three FIRs have been registered in connection with Wednesday's Opposition protest and more cases are being registered, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The cases have been filed under sections related to alleged assault on policemen, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel.

Delhi Police said the names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are mentioned in the FIRs filed so far.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das announced a nationwide protest targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 at Jantar Mantar.

Das said the CJP had formally intimated the Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and that the protest would be led by youth over issues related to elections and voter lists.