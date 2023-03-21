Anti-India protests in 4 countries amid crackdown against Amritpal Singh, Khalistan leader still at large

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (Photo - PTI)

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh still remain at large as the Punjab Police has organized a massive manhunt against his outfit. However, the action against Amritpal Singh and his supporters has prompted massive protests in as many as four countries.

What seemed like coordinated protests and outrage could be seen in four countries – United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and Australia – as Punjab continues its crackdown against Amritpal Singh and pro-Khalistan outfits in the state.

Anti-India slogans were raised and the Indian consulate in San Francisco was vandalised by pro-Khalistan supporters in the US, with a major threat being posed to the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian government issued a tough response to the US over the recent anti-India protests, as the Indian embassy in Washington “conveyed its concerns to the US State Department along similar lines”. The US further said that it would ensure that such incidents don’t take place in the future.

Similar instances were seen in Australia, Canada, and the UK, as protestors surrounded Indian consulates in certain areas and raised slogans in support of Amritpal. High drama erupted at the Indian High Commission in the UK, as Amritpal’s supporters pulled down the Indian tricolor from the building.

The protests across all four countries were marred with acts of violence and vandalism, and the governments have planned strict action against those who organized these coordinated anti-India protests.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh and many of his close aides still remain at large as the Punjab Police continues its manhunt on the fourth day of the crackdown against the Khalistani leader, who has been following and acting on the footsteps of militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal has many charges filed against him, while the crackdown commences soon after Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala Police Station with swords and other weapons, demanding the release of his close aide and preacher Toofan Singh.

