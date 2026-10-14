Anti-ECI Protest: Abhijeet Dipke announces Tiranga march at Connaught Place on October 16

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for a Tricolour gathering at Delhi’s Central Park on October 16, a day after party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody over their entry into Jantar Mantar.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who reached Delhi on Wednesday, has called on people to gather with the national flag at Central Park on October 16.

Dipke said unfurling the Tricolour cannot be considered a crime. His announcement came hours after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody over their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar.

Comparing their arrest with the treatment of freedom fighters during British rule, Dipke continued to challenge the restrictions placed on protests in the national capital.

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to judicial custody

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday. CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde, who was also detained, was released on a personal bond, according to the party's legal affairs head Ratna Singh.

Delhi Police had earlier said the three were placed under preventive arrest.

The three CJP leaders were detained after entering Jantar Mantar early Tuesday morning. The action came a day after the site was denotified as a protest venue.

What did Delhi Police tell the magistrate?

According to CJP counsel advocate Abhisht Hela, Delhi Police told the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) that Das and Ranka had called people to gather at Jantar Mantar.

The police allegedly described this as criminal trespass and also referred to a bond that the two had signed before an SEM at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday. The police claimed the bond had been violated.

Hela said the police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if they were released.

However, the lawyer maintained that Das and Ranka had not breached the earlier bond. He also said they had not “given any call.”

Rahul Gandhi says there is only one Opposition protest

The developments came amid the wider Opposition campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had invited INDIA bloc leaders, civil society members and activists for tea at his residence on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he said:

“We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests, there is one singular protest and the protest has one mission -- ‘restoration of democracy in India.’”

He also spoke about the decision to stop using Jantar Mantar as a protest venue.

“The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar, and now, the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. Well, we are going to challenge that idea,” he said, according to PTI news agency.

DMRC tells Supreme Court metro services were never fully stopped

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the Supreme Court that metro services in the national capital were never completely suspended.

The response came in connection with a plea alleging contempt of court orders over restrictions imposed on transport services during the protests.

Amit Shah attacks Opposition over 2029 elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised the Opposition while addressing the political row.

“I want to tell Shri Rahul ji and his associates to prepare themselves once again for a crushing defeat in 2029. In the 2029 general elections, the NDA is going to win with a resounding majority, and the Congress is going to face defeat for the fourth consecutive time,” he said.

Shah referred to the Congress' electoral performance in several states and asked Rahul Gandhi to “introspect”.

“For 33 years, no Congress Chief Minister has won in Tripura. In Bengal, the Congress party has not achieved a victory for 54 years. In states like Bengal, Tripura, and Gujarat, the Congress party has faced defeat for three, four, or even five decades. I want to ask Shri Rahul Gandhi directly: is this the result of the SIR? The SIR only came into effect after 2024,” Shah said.

KC Venugopal hits back at Amit Shah

Congress MP KC Venugopal responded to Shah's remarks on social media.

“Heights of irony that Vote Chor Amit Shah is celebrating an election victory - when the whole problem is how they are destroying our electoral system. Amit Shah is already speaking about 2029, clearly he also knows that Modi’s position is unstable,” Venugopal said in a post on X.

The political exchange comes as CJP and Opposition leaders continue to challenge restrictions on protests in Delhi and raise concerns over the SIR exercise.