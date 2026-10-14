Anti-drug activist Jhota’s murder: Crowd sets accused chemist’s shop on fire, bulldozer action begins| Video

A crowd set fire to the medical store of the accused in anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s murder in Punjab’s Mansa, as authorities carried out a bulldozer action at the property.

Tension escalated in Punjab’s Mansa after a crowd gathered at the medical store linked to the prime accused in the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and set the shop ablaze.

Videos from the spot showed flames and smoke rising from the property as people gathered outside. The incident came amid a strong public reaction to Jhota’s killing and the ongoing police investigation.

Bulldozer action carried out at property

The fire was reported as authorities also carried out bulldozer action against the property. The development came shortly after police arrested the prime accused in Jhota’s murder from Rajasthan. The accused was allegedly involved in the confrontation that led to Jhota being shot dead at the medical store.

#WATCH | Mansa, Punjab: A crowd sets fire to the shop of Ashvini, the man who is accused of fatally shooting anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota yesterday. https://t.co/lR0HMOvet9 October 14, 2026

Who was Parvinder Singh Jhota?

Jhota was known for campaigning against drug abuse in Punjab. He had been raising concerns over the alleged sale of drugs and had demanded stronger action against those involved in the illegal drug trade.

#WATCH | Mansa, Punjab: Mansa SSP Vaibhav Choudhary says, "We are here to maintain law and order. Action is being taken by the administration here. So, we had received an intimation regarding the same. So, we have come here with the force to maintain law and order. There was input regarding illegal construction and action is being taken in connection with that..." — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

On Tuesday, Jhota was reportedly livestreaming what he alleged was the sale of 'chitta' at a medical store in Mansa when a confrontation broke out. Police have alleged that the accused chemist opened fire during the confrontation. Jhota was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Four people accompanying Jhota were also injured in the incident.

Prime accused arrested from Rajasthan

Punjab Police later arrested the main accused from Salasar in Rajasthan. The arrest came a day after Jhota was killed. Police had launched a search for the accused following the shooting.

The case has triggered anger among local residents and Jhota’s supporters, with demands for strict action against those responsible for his death.

Jhota’s family had raised concerns over his safety

Jhota’s mother had earlier said that her son feared for his life because of his campaign against drugs.

She said: "My son used to tell me, 'Mother, they will kill me.' Before leaving, he touched my feet and said, 'Mother, keep my food ready,'" Following his death, she also said: "They have taken away my precious son. The government has ruined everything."

Investigation into murder continues

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are examining the role of those present during the confrontation. The latest developments, including the fire at the accused's shop and the bulldozer action, have further escalated tensions in Mansa.