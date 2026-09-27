Anti-Defection Act thrown into wind? 111 MPs, MLAs switch parties, 26 percent join BJP, speakers' role under doubts

The study covers elections and by-elections between 2022 and 2026 and includes 26 Lok Sabha MPs, seven Rajya Sabha MPs and 78 MLAs. Of these 111, 29 lawmakers — 26% — switched to the BJP, making it the second-largest recipient of lawmakers who changed sides.

A new analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch has found that at least 111 sitting MPs and MLAs changed political parties after being elected.

The study covers elections and by-elections between 2022 and 2026 and includes 26 Lok Sabha MPs, seven Rajya Sabha MPs and 78 MLAs. Of these 111, 29 lawmakers — 26% — switched to the BJP, making it the second-largest recipient of lawmakers who changed sides.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) received the most — 32 lawmakers, which is 29% of the total — but that was due to a 2025 merger and not individual MLAs defecting.

The September 24 report shows that party-switching happened across 17 states and Union Territories. Nagaland recorded the highest number with 32, followed by West Bengal with 20, Telangana with nine, and Goa and Punjab with eight each.

Notably, the 111 cases were not all simple defections. ADR also counted party mergers, lawmakers who resigned and changed parties before winning by-elections, and those who were disqualified and later won on another party's ticket. ADR said the list might not be exhaustive because of the "lack of systematically maintained and readily accessible official [Election Commission of India] data."

According to its website, ADR is a non-partisan electoral reform organisation founded by IIM Ahmedabad professors in 1999. It is best known for a legal fight that resulted in Supreme Court orders making it compulsory for candidates to declare their criminal cases, assets and educational qualifications.

According to ADR, of the 29 lawmakers who joined the BJP, seven were Rajya Sabha MPs and 22 were MLAs. The dataset in the ADR report shows no Lok Sabha MP moving to the BJP.

The seven Rajya Sabha members listed by ADR were elected on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. They are Swati Maliwal, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Rajinder Gupta, all elected from AAP.

Among the MLAs, eight were Congress legislators from Goa, four from Gujarat and two from Himachal Pradesh. The report also mentions five JD(U) MLAs from Manipur who moved to the BJP.

The remaining entrants to the BJP included Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey from Uttar Pradesh, Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka MLA G Janardhan Reddy, whose Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) merged with the BJP, according to ADR.

The report says Gujarat Congress MLAs CJ Chavda, Arjun Modhwadia, Arvind Ladani and Chirag Patel resigned, joined the BJP and later contested by-elections.

The BJP, however, was not the largest destination for lawmakers in the dataset.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) accounted for 32 of the 111, or 29%, largely because of political realignment in Nagaland.

ADR records that lawmakers originally elected on Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) tickets joined the NPF after a merger.

The NDPP MLAs joining the NDPP in October 2025 is an interesting story in itself. More so because the NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, had 32 MLAs and the PPF just two. The Nagaland Assembly has 60 seats.

Rio, originally an NPF leader, formed the NDPP in 2017 and MLAs loyal to him joined it.

The government in Nagaland was run by the NDPP and the BJP, which has 12 MLAs. It was an opposition-less Assembly as all other parties had pledged support to the ruling coalition.

Following the merger of the NDPP with the NPF, Rio was elected Leader of the NPF Legislature Party. Rio said the move was aimed at building "one strong regional party" to represent Naga aspirations and address the long-pending Naga political issue more effectively.

While in the BJP's case MPs and MLAs individually joined the party, in the NPF's case it was a merger that made it the top destination for lawmakers switching sides.

Next to NPF's 32 and BJP's 29, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) received 20 lawmakers, or 18%. After the Trinamool Congress lost power in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, 20 of its Lok Sabha MPs rebelled and on June 14 announced their merger with the little-known NCPI, while extending support to the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha.

Before the switch, the NCPI had virtually no national footprint. It made its electoral debut in the 2023 Tripura Assembly election, where it drew a blank, but the TMC rebels reportedly chose to merge amid legal complications over forming a separate parliamentary group.

The Congress got nine, Shiv Sena eight, NPP six and the People's Party of Arunachal four.