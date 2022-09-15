Anti-conversion bill passed by Karnataka Legislative Council, know what the new law states

Karnataka assembly (Representational image)

The controversial anti-conversion bill in Karnataka has been passed by the state legislative council on Thursday, with opposition parties like Congress and JD(S) continuously batting against the new law.

The 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill' was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year and had remained pending in front of the Legislative Council for several months. The passing of the bill has now paved the way for a new law against religious conversion in the state.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra piloted the Bill for consideration in the Upper House today. He also pointed out that as alleged by the opposition, the Bill does not take away from anyone’s religious freedom in Karnataka.

Noting that in recent times religious conversions have become widespread, he said there have been mass conversions with allurements and through force, disturbing the peace and leading to mistrust among people following different religions.

What does the Anti-Conversion bill in Karnataka state?

The anti-conversion bill passed by the Karnataka Legislative Council has cracked down on forced religious conversions after several cases of the same were reported over the past few years. Under the new law, any person can file a complaint against religious conversion, protecting the right to freedom of religion in Karnataka.

According to the new law, any converted person, his parents, brother, sister, or any other person who is related to him by blood, marriage, adoption, or in any form associated, or colleague may lodge a complaint of such conversion which contravenes the provisions. The offense is made to be a non-bailable and cognizable offense.

Further, the bill states, “No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by any other means or promise of marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire such conversion.”

Controversy surrounding the anti-conversion bill

Though the BJP-led Karnataka government has been advocating for the bill for several months, opposition parties have firmly protested against the anti-conversion laws in the state.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad even tore the copy of the bill in protest as the pro-tem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure was in the process of putting the bill to vote.

The Bill has also been vehemently opposed by some Christian community leaders, with opposition leaders terming it as “unconstitutional” that can impact the religious freedom of several communities.

(With IANS, PTI inputs)

