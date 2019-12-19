Headlines

India

Anti-citizenship law protests: Violence erupts in UP's Lucknow as people torch vehicles, pelt stones

Violence erupted in the capital city Lucknow following a clash between the protesters and police.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2019, 05:43 PM IST

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act intensified on Thursday, several parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed violence as people vandalised public properties and clashed with the police.

Violence erupted in the capital city Lucknow following a clash between the protesters and police. In Hazratganj, agitators pelted stones at the police after which, the latter resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. A media OB van was also set ablaze by the protestors.

"The situation is under control now. We used moderate force where section 144 was violated by violent mob and stone pelting happened, and arrested those who were involved in it," said Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

In the Hasanganj area, police vehicles were set on fire by the agitators during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. A police station was also vandalised by the mob.

Violence was also witnesses in UP's Sambhal area, where a State Transport bus was set ablaze allegedly during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, protesters in Delhi defied Section 144 that was imposed in the area and hit the roads to protest against the citizenship law. Several protesters were detained and a lot of traffic routes were diverted in Delhi to maintain law and order. As a result, massive traffic jams erupted across the capital and people were stuck for hours as traffic snarled on the roads.

Further, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio informed their customers that they had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the national capital on directions of authorities following the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

"We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi," adding "Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running," said Airtel.

Delhi Metro had to close several metro stations in wake of the protests. The entry and exit points of at least 18 stations including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath were closed. The interchange was, however, allowed at these stations.

Massive protests have erupted across India against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act that was passed by the Parliament last week. The protests which started from the Northeast have now spread to capital Delhi where demonstrations have also turned violent.

