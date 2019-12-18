Anti-Citizenship Act protests: FIR filed against former Congress MLA Asif Khan in Jamia violence

Asif Muhammad Khan, a former Congress MLA, has been booked for "instigating the crowd" against the police during protests on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

The FIR mentioned that Khan "instigated the crowd" which lead to the susequent clash between the protestors and the policemen. The protestors pelted stones at the policemen, and in return, the police fired tear gas shells.

On the December 15, the protests against the CAA took a violent turn after public property, and private buses were set on fire by an angry mob around the New Friends Colony area in south Delhi. It has still not been ascertained as to who set the private buses on fire.

However, the former Congress MLA denied the charges against him. "We are not rioters. I have already made it clear that no one is above the law," Khan told ANI.

After the ruckus in New Friends Colony, police then entered the campus of Jamia Milia University amidst clashes between the police and the students of the University.

Khan demanded a judicial inquiry into police action against University students, and also accused the SHO of threatning the locals.

"Violence took place two days ago and the viral video was made by me yesterday in reaction to an inciting video by Jamia Nagar's SHO. I've been protesting peacefully in Shaheen Bagh. Why cases are being registered in New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar," he further added.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested ten people over their alleged involvement in violent protests in the area around the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday in clashes with the police against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The names of those 10 people are as follows:Danish, 22, Jamia Nagar, Dilshad, 22, Okhla ViharMohd Haneef, 22, Jamia NagarSarif Ahmad, 35, Batla House, Jamia NagarSameer Ahmad, 26, Abul Fazal EnclaveMohd Danish, 22, Abul Fazal Enclave

Einnal Hussain, 25, Taimoor Nagar, Anwar Kala, 26, Taimoor NagarYunus, 40, Taimoor NagarJumman, 24, Taimoor Nagar

The police had on Monday filed an FIR against 15 people in connection with the conflict, during the course of which agitators had allegedly set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony. At least six policemen, two fire brigade personnel, and several students had been injured in the clashes. The police said that they were naming individuals in the FIR, lodged at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Jamia Nagar police stations after attempting to identify them via video footage. According to sources, the Crime Branch is to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to the media, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Commissioner of Police South East, said that a mob of around 2,000 people, some of them being locals from Sarai Julema, had turned violent and targeted public transport buses. "This mob was violent. Around six policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are yet to ascertain the identities," Biswal had said.

On the police's decision to enter Jamia Millia Islamia premises, Biswal said that the university campus is not unified and it is located on both sides of the road and when the police were trying to control the protesters many of them entered the university and started pelting stones at police. This forced the police force to enter the campus and check those places.

However, a statement issued by the Jamia Milia University said that students were not involved in the burning of buses. "It is done by some outsiders who want to disrupt the peace in the university and the locality around it," the university said.