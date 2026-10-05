Anti-CEC Protest: Why was Delhi cop accused of sexually harassing journalist promoted to Additional DCP?

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat, accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during an anti-CEC protest, has been promoted to Additional DCP. Police said the promotion was a routine order initiated earlier.

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat, who is facing a sexual harassment case against a female journalist during the anti-CEC protest, has been promoted to the rank of Additional DCP. He has been promoted along wth along with 11 other police officers.

The promotion comes as the allegations against Bhagat were being investigated. Senior police officers said the promotion was a routine order and that the proposal and request for the promotion had been sent much earlier, before the recent allegations. The promotion was not a reward or a decision taken after the allegations, according to the police.

However, critics have questioned the timing because Bhagat was promoted shortly after a journalist accused him of sexual harassment.

What happened at the anti-CEC protest?

On October 3, three women journalists alleged that Delhi Police personnel sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately with them while they were covering the protest at Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. One of the journalists specifically alleged that ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was posted in the Connaught Place area, sexually assaulted her and pushed her when she questioned him about the absence of women police personnel while protesters were being detained.

"Police personnel were detaining protesters, and there were no women police personnel present at the spot. I asked ACP Vivek Bhagat of the Delhi Police about the absence of women police personnel, following which he sexually assaulted me and pushed me back," a woman journalist alleged, news agency PTI reported.

Several journalists protested outside Parliament Street police station, demanding that FIRs be registered against the police officers named in the complaints. The Press Club of India expressed "shock and dismay" over the alleged treatment of journalists. It said journalists should be able to cover protests without fear, aggression or threats and urged the Delhi Police to act on the complaint immediately.

Investigation underway

Following this, the Delhi Police filed the complaints and sent them to the Crime Branch for a detailed and impartial investigation. Meanwhile, the allegations are still allegations at this stage. The investigation is meant to establish what happened.