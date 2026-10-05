FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Honey Singh skips Maharashtra Cyber questioning: What happens next for the rapper?

Honey Singh skips Maharashtra Cyber questioning: What happens next for him?

Why did Ramesh Taurani once refuse a film with Suniel Shetty? Producer reveals shocking reason

Why did Ramesh Taurani once refuse a film with Suniel Shetty?

Delhi News: 'Create Fear In Minds Of Criminals': Supreme Court To Delhi Police On Rising Rapes

Delhi News: 'Create Fear In Minds Of Criminals': Supreme Court To Delhi Police On Rising Rapes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Anti-CEC Protest: Why was Delhi cop accused of sexually harassing journalist promoted to Additional DCP?

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat, accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during an anti-CEC protest, has been promoted to Additional DCP. Police said the promotion was a routine order initiated earlier.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

Anti-CEC Protest: Why was Delhi cop accused of sexually harassing journalist promoted to Additional DCP?
Anti-CEC Protest: Why was Delhi cop accused of sexually harassing journalist promoted to Additional DCP?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat, who is facing a sexual harassment case against a female journalist during the anti-CEC protest, has been promoted to the rank of Additional DCP. He has been promoted along wth along with 11 other police officers.

The promotion comes as the allegations against Bhagat were being investigated. Senior police officers said the promotion was a routine order and that the proposal and request for the promotion had been sent much earlier, before the recent allegations. The promotion was not a reward or a decision taken after the allegations, according to the police.

However, critics have questioned the timing because Bhagat was promoted shortly after a journalist accused him of sexual harassment.

What happened at the anti-CEC protest?

On October 3, three women journalists alleged that Delhi Police personnel sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately with them while they were covering the protest at Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.  One of the journalists specifically alleged that ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was posted in the Connaught Place area, sexually assaulted her and pushed her when she questioned him about the absence of women police personnel while protesters were being detained. 

"Police personnel were detaining protesters, and there were no women police personnel present at the spot. I asked ACP Vivek Bhagat of the Delhi Police about the absence of women police personnel, following which he sexually assaulted me and pushed me back," a woman journalist alleged, news agency PTI reported.

Several journalists protested outside Parliament Street police station, demanding that FIRs be registered against the police officers named in the complaints. The Press Club of India expressed "shock and dismay" over the alleged treatment of journalists. It said journalists should be able to cover protests without fear, aggression or threats and urged the Delhi Police to act on the complaint immediately.

Investigation underway

Following this, the Delhi Police filed the complaints and sent them to the Crime Branch for a detailed and impartial investigation. Meanwhile, the allegations are still allegations at this stage. The investigation is meant to establish what happened.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Black Sea vessel attack: 3 Indians among crew injured, receiving treatment in Romania
Black Sea vessel attack: 3 Indians injured, receiving treatment in Romania
Karnataka voter deletion row: CEO says no name deleted through Form 7 amid bulk filing allegations
Karnataka voter deletion row: CEO says no name deleted through Form 7
CEC Gyanesh Kumar faces impeachment notice from former officials; what are allegations?
Gyanesh Kumar faces impeachment notice from former officials; what are the alleg
Anti-CEC Protest: Why was Delhi cop accused of sexually harassing journalist promoted to Additional DCP?
Why was Delhi cop accused of sexually harassing journalist promoted?
Honey Singh skips Maharashtra Cyber questioning: What happens next for the rapper?
Honey Singh skips Maharashtra Cyber questioning: What happens next for him?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement