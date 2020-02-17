Anti-CAA stir: Sharjeel Imam sent to one-day police custody in connection with Dec 15 violence

A Delhi court on Monday sent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam to one-day custody of Delhi Police in connection with instances of violent anti-CAA protests at Delhi's New Friend's Colony area on December 15.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Imam to the custody after the police said that another accused in the case disclosed that he was allegedly provoked by Sharjeel's speeches.

This is different from the sedition case on Imam.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 on sedition charges for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. The Delhi Police had earlier lodged an FIR against Imam for sedition.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Sharjeel over his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16 where he reportedly said: "Assam should be cut off from the rest of India". He had been booked by the UP Police, Assam Police, and later the Delhi Police.

A series of videos went viral on social media where it appeared that Imam, the chief co-ordinator of the protest at Shaheen Bagh, was saying, "If all of us come together, we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country ever since the central government passed the contentious act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Several civil society members and activists have stated that the act discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the Centre, which puts that the act will grant long-deserved citizenship to refugees who have faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.