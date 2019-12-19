Anti-CAA Protests: Two killed in Karnataka's Mangaluru; mobile internet suspended for 48 hours, curfew imposed

A nationwide protest was called on Thursday against Citizenship Amendment Act.

At least two persons died of injuries suffered during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on Thursday, following which the government has suspended mobile internet services in the city.

According to a Reuters report, hospital officials said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.

A nationwide protest was called on Thursday against the new citizenship law.

During the protest on Thursday, protesters turned violent with demonstrators hurling stones at police personnel leading to lathicharge.

The Karnataka government had banned large gatherings under section 144 of the CrPC that prohibits assembly of more than four people.

Police said they made a lathicharge to disperse the protesters when stones were hurled at them.

Shops in the area are shut and there is no traffic movement.

Mobile internet services have been suspended for 48 hours in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka government said. Curfew has been extended to entire Mangaluru city commissionerate till December 22 midnight, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, PS Harsha, said.

PTI reported that security has been beefed up at the deputy commissioner's office and other areas of Mangaluru city to avoid untoward incidents.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the new law.

One more death was reported from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where police denied firing on protesters.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.