Anti-CAA protests: Police deployed in Bengaluru's Town Hall in view of strike called by Left Wing, Muslim organisations

In view of the strike, called as a protest against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the Left parties and Muslim organizations in Bengaluru on Thursday, police forces have been deployed throughout the city to quell any potential unrest. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also held a meeting with senior police officials, including Bangalore City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, and instructed them to take all requisite measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing & Muslim orgs in Karnataka today in protest against #CitizenshipAct&NRC; Sec 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural Dist. from 6 am today for the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/7AIQpkNPTh — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

The 'bandh' was called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations in Karnataka on Thursday. Various groups across India have called for a nationwide protest on December 19. The Karnataka government on Wednesday banned large gatherings of people in parts of the state including capital Bengaluru ahead of the protest call.

Kalaburagi and Dharwad are among the districts where Section 144 has been imposed.

Protesters have been asked to gather at the Town Hall in Bengaluru at 11 am.

Ahead of the protest, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, "Section 144 (of CrPC) to be imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural district from tomorrow 6 am for the next 3 days".

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bans the gatherings of four or more persons.

"Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were happening without permission... There has been stone-throwing during processions that has injured people and damaged property. So we have taken a decision to not allow this," Rao added.

No procession or rally will be allowed, he said.

Massive protests have erupted across India against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act that was passed by the Parliament last week. The protests which started from the Northeast have now spread to capital Delhi where demonstrations have also turned violent.

On Sunday, a massive outrage erupted after Delhi Police launched a brutal crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after a protest in the vicinity turned violent. The students had immediately distanced themselves from the violence, and said they were no way linked to the burning of buses in New Friends Colony area.

The contentious law which promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.