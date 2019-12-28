Anti-CAA protests: Police complaint against 1,000 AMU students for violence

A thousand unnamed students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been booked for alleged violence at the campus during a protest against police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15.

Protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in AMU had turned violent on December 15 after police entered the Jamia campus in Delhi.

Several students and cops were injured in the clashes following which the university administration vacated the hostels with the help of police.

The Rapid Action Force has filed a complaint against 1,000 unnamed AMU students in connection with the alleged violence.

Aligarh's Senior Superintendent of Police Aakash Kulahari said an FIR in this regard was filed on December 23 by RAF commandant Punit Kumar.

The students have been accused of rioting and causing damage to public property.

Earlier, it was reported that the complaint mentioned 10,000 students, which Kulahari later said was a clerical error.

On December 16, the city police booked 60 students of the varsity for rioting and damaging public property. On December 24, another FIR was registered against 1,200 unidentified people, including students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the AMU for alleged violation of section 144 as they took out a candlelight march across the campus.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bans the gatherings of four or more persons, has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh in light of protests against the new citizenship law.

The government has said that 19 people have been killed in protests across the state. More than 1,100 people are under arrest and 5,558 kept in preventive detention following violence during protests against the controversial law.