Anti-CAA Protests: Mamata asks Centre to allow UN committee to see how many people are in favour of new law

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dared the Central Government to allow a committee of the United Nations to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Her remarks came amid a nationwide protest over the controversial law which aims to grant citizenship to minorities of neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Speaking at a protest rally in Kolkata Ms Banerjee said, "Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against Citizenship Amendment Act."

#WATCH West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/qiqhKt3Cxu — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Attacking the ruling BJP over its proposal for a country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), she added, "Suddenly after 73 years of independence, we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time, BJP is dividing the country."

Don't stop your protest because we have to get CAA revoked, she said.

The contentious law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.