Anti-CAA Protests Live: Vehicles torched, police station vandalised in UP's Lucknow

Restrictions have been imposed on large gatherings in various parts of the country as a nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

While Section 144 is in force in entire Uttar Pradesh, large gatherings have been banned in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad some other cities across the country.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, declared that permission has not been granted for the protest demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill scheduled to take place in the national capital on Thursday.

Mobile services were suspended in parts of the city and several metro stations were also shut in the national capital.

15:28 IST Thursday, December 2019

Maharashtra: People gather in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

16:10 IST Thursday, December 2019

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Assam, till 9 am on Friday.

15:09 IST Thursday, December 2019

As protest turns violent in Lucknow's Hazratganj, police resorts to lathi charge. A media OB van has also been set ablaze.

Lucknow: Protest against #CitizenshipAct turns violent in Hazratganj. Protesters pelted stones, Police resorted to lathi charge. A media OB van has also been set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/1W8LVdwvov — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

16:00 IST Thursday, December 2019

Protesters hold march against Citizenship Act in Nagpur.

15:35 IST Thursday, December 2019

Vehicles set ablaze in Lucknow's Hasanganj during protest against Citizenship Law.

Lucknow: Vehicles set ablaze in Hasanganj during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/x2rhSsNnQx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

15:30 IST Thursday, December 2019

16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights, after its crew members got stuck in a traffic jam in the city and, also due to other issues. In view of traffic jams in NCR, Air India as well as vistara has decided to give full refund on no-show and adjust on subsequent flights all those passengers who are unable to reach airport in time today. Passengers wanting to cancel today for this reason would also get full refund.

15:09 IST Thursday, December 2019

At least 37 people were taken in custody in Northeast Delhi as preventive action. Section 144 has been imposed in the region.

14:51 IST Thursday, December 2019

Karnataka Chief Minister's Office Sources: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed the Police to not lathi charge protesters.

14:45 IST Thursday, December 2019

Clashes erupt between public and police in UP's Lucknow. Protesters set ablaze police chowki in Madyeganj. Several police vehicles also torched.

14:31 IST Thursday, December 2019

DMRC closes entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro station. Interchange facility is available at this station.

14:05 IST Thursday, December 2019

A State Transport bus was set ablaze allegedly during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Sambhal: A State Transport bus set ablaze, allegedly during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rtjO2rEF1A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

13:50 IST Thursday, December 2019

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closes entry and exit gates of Janpath station. Trains will not be halting at this station.

13:15 IST Thursday, December 2019

Due to sealing of Delhi borders at NH48, MG road and Old Delhi-Gurugram road by Delhi Police, citizens are advised to avoid non essential travel to Delhi. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. @gurgaonpolice @TOIGurgaon @HTGurgaon @htTweets @thetribunechd @aajtak pic.twitter.com/kgQuSddXVg — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 19, 2019

12:55 IST Thursday, December 2019

Entry and exit gates of Barakhamba metro station closed by DMRC. Trains will not be halting at this station

12:55 IST Thursday, December 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Karnataka CM BD Yediyurappa appeal to maintain peace.

"Today, law and order situation in the country is deteriorating. There is a fear among all citizens today. I appeal to the central government to not bring this law but give employment to the youth, siad Kejriwal."

Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa: I sincerely urge & appeal to all the political parties, leaders & people, to maintain calm on issue of #CitizenshipAct. CAA is no threat to people of this country, it's only an Act applied to people from other countries who seek Indian citizenship. pic.twitter.com/wTauKuoC2d — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

"I sincerely urge & appeal to all the political parties, leaders & people, to maintain calm on issue of Citizenship Act. CAA is no threat to people of this country, it's only an Act applied to people from other countries who seek Indian citizenship," said Yediyurappa.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on being asked about protests over #CitizenshipAct: Today, law and order situation in the country is deteriorating. There is a fear among all citizens today. I appeal to the central government to not bring this law but give employment to the youth. pic.twitter.com/bxQQDCDtde — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

12:50 IST Thursday, December 2019

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit detained by police at Mandi House. He says, "I was not allowed to go to Red Fort (for protest), so, I came to Mandi House".

Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit detained by police at Mandi House. He says, "I was not allowed to go to Red Fort (for protest), so, I came to Mandi House". #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/QIiiMRXfNg — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

12:35 IST Thursday, December 2019

Mobile Internet services have been snapped in several areas of Delhi. Bharati Airtel has issued a statement regarding the order.

"Hi! We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience," Bharati Airtel stated to some its customers.

12:30 IST Thursday, December 19 2019

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid amongst protesters detained by police for protesting against Citizenship act near Red Fort

Delhi: Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid amongst protesters detained by police for protesting against #CitizenshipAct, near Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/EqH8w2QSgH — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that the entry and exit gates of several metro stations will remain closed. These include - Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, and Central Secretariat. Trains will not be halting at these stations.

Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat metro station are closed. However, interchange facility is available at this station.

The police issued two statements on this day. "Permission has not been granted for the march to be held under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' against Citizenship Amendment Act from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) at 11:30 AM today," the Delhi Police has announced. The next statement clarified that the other protest, too, doesn't have police permission. "Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by the communist parties from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at 12 pm today," read the next statement.

Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting an assembly of more than four people in an area or 'curfew', has been imposed near the Red Fort area.

Despite the imposition of Section-144 in the Red Fort area, a large number of protestors gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Delhi Police have also detained a couple of these agitators.

#WATCH Large number of protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/tH5j4dJjTZ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Massive protests have erupted across India against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act that was passed by the Parliament last week. The protests which started from the Northeast have now spread to capital Delhi where demonstrations have also turned violent.

On Sunday, a massive outrage erupted after Delhi Police launched a brutal crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after a protest in the vicinity turned violent. The students had immediately distanced themselves from the violence and said they were no way linked to the burning of buses in the New Friends Colony area.

The contentious law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighboring countries.