Protest rages on in UP, hundreds detained

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) does not seem to die down as the people of the country continue to witness violent clashes between the police and the protestors.

Protests against the controversial law continued across India on Saturday for the second consecutive day despite restrictions in several states including Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Party workers of Rashtriya Janata Dal called a bandh in Bihar on Saturday to register their protest against the CAA.

Live updates:

Delhi: People staged protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, at India Gate, earlier today.

Three RJD members including party's Bhagalpur district president Tirupati Nath Yadav, have been expelled from the party for vandalising auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens

AMU has set up a one-member committee of Justice VK Gupta (retired High Court Chief Justice) to inquire into police action. It'll submit its report within 3 months: Rahat Abrar, spokesperson Aligarh Muslim University

Internet services to remain suspended in Meerut till 5 pm on December 22

AAP MLA & Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan announces compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, across the country. The compensation will be paid by Delhi Waqf Board.

Kerala: Youth wings of left parties take out a torch rally in Thiruvananthapuram.​

Students of Jadavpur University, Calcutta University, Presidency University and Aliah University protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and police action at Jamia Millia Islamia

Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd: For safety and security reasons, Jaipur Metro services will remain suspended tomorrow from 8 AM to 2 PM

Jaipur Commissionerate: Internet services to remain suspended from 6 am to 8 pm tomorrow to maintain law and order in Rajasthan

Bail plea of Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad dismissed by Tis Hazari Court. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Azad is being taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari Court.

Daryaganj violence case accused have been remanded to 2 days judicial custody.

Delhi's Seelampur violence case: A Delhi court has sent all accused to 14 days judicial custody with right to move bail immediately.

Internet has been restored in Lucknow

Gorakhpur police puts up posters of alleged unidentified miscreants who were involved in violence during protests​

Police used tear gas shells against protesters in Rampur

Praveen Kumar, IG (Law and Order): In protest against Citizenship Amendment Act since Dec 10 in state, 705 people arrested and around 4500 people released after preventive arrest. 15 casualties have happened, and 263 police personnel were injured of which 57 personnel received fire arm injuries

3:20 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Congress Core Group meeting to be held at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, at 4:30 pm today, over the Citizenship Amendment Act issue.

3:16 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

People continue to hold protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kanpur. ADG Prem Prakash says,"Situation is under control and additional forces have been deployed,today.40 people were arrested yesterday night. 2 casualties have happened and few injured are admitted to hospital."

3.07 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

"In Mangaluru, curfew to be relaxed from 3pm to 6pm today, night curfew to continue. Curfew to be relaxed during day-time in Mangaluru tomorrow, and section 144 to be imposed from 23rd December," Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

2.05 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was detained yesterday has been arrested today. Azad was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

01.55 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) rally in Patna against Citizenship Amendment Act.

01.53 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Police use water cannons on Congress workers who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kozhikode, Kerala.

01.50 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Children at RJD led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) rally in Bihar's Patna against Citizenship Act.

01.45 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

"Why allow migrants only from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, under Citizenship Act? Why not from Sri Lanka also?" Sharad Pawar on CAA.

01.14 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Act.

01.04 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Mobile internet services resume in Meghalaya.

12:42 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

RJD workers vandalise auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.

12:34 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Delhi Police files FIR and arrests 15 people in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in the Old Delhi area on Friday.

12:22 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

UP DGP OP Singh while talking to ANI said that 218 people have been arrested in Lucknow till now for violence during anti-CAA protests.

12:10 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

8 cases registered at SJ Park police station and Ulsoor Gate police station: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on anti- Citizenship Act protests

12:08 pm | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Tamil Nadu: Left organisations hold protest against #CitizenshipAct, outside MGR Chennai Central railway station.

10:30 am | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) party workers break barricades during demonstration in Patna against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct.

9:47 am | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers are holding protests in Patna. The party workers have called a bandh in Bihar today against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct.

7.33 am | IST Saturday, 21 December 2019

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations.

On Friday, five people were reported dead during clashes across Uttar Pradesh. Protests erupted after Friday prayers across various districts in the state as protesters defied prohibitory orders to gather against the new citizenship law and a prospective National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Uttar Pradesh Police chief OP Singh claimed that none of the protesters were killed in police firing as "we did not shoot even a single bullet."

The violence came even as the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended internet services in several districts including capital Lucknow and imposed prohibitory measures.

Internet services were suspended in Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sambhal, and Lucknow even as Section 144 banning large gatherings still remains in place.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, massive protests against the bill took place in Jama Masjid, India Gate, Delhi gate, Connaught place on Friday.

The police lathi-charged and used water cannons on protestors in Dariyaganj after the agitation turned violent with stone pelting at the police and torching of a car in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, near Daryaganj.

40 students were detained by the police after the protests turned violent which included 32 adults and 8 minors. The minors were released later in the night yesterday, while others are still in detention.

Delhi Police statement on protest in Daryaganj:

Today afternoon, a large crowd gathered in the area of Jama Masjid for prayers. After prayers, they wanted to proceed towards Jantar Mantar, but the senior officers present at the spot persuaded them not to march towards Jantar Mantar.

In the evening, suddenly some anti-social elements in the gathering started breaking the barricades and indulged in stone-pelting in a bid to march towards Jantar Mantar against the police advice. Police used water cannon&absolutely minimum force to push them back.

While protesters were being pushed back, a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Darya Ganj was set ablaze. The police staff immediately doused the fire. Some police personnel including senior officers were injured in stone-pelting. Around 40 persons have been detained.

The Bhim Army Chief was also detained from the Jama Masjid area later in the night.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was present at the protest even though he had been earlier denied permission by the police. Earlier in the morning that day, he had escaped detention from Jama Masjid after his supporters whisked him away from the spot.