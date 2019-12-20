Anti-CAA Protests: Internet suspended in Lucknow, several other districts; Sec-144 remains in place across UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended internet services in several districts including capital Lucknow after violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protest, which was part of a nationwide demonstration against the new law, turned violent in Lucknow as the mob set fire several vehicles and pelted stones at the cops. One person was killed during protests even thought Uttar Pradesh police chief said there was no firing by the cops and he was unaware of the cause of the death.

Internet services have been suspended in Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sambhal and Lucknow even as Section 144 banning large gatherings still remains in place.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bans the gatherings of four or more persons, is imposed by a District Magistrate in their district.

"Mobile internet services and SMS services to remain suspended in Lucknow district till 12 noon on December 21," UP's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, said.

In Ghaziabad, the district administration said internet services have been suspended for 24 hours from 10 pm Thursday.

In Bareilly, internet services will remain suspended from 11 pm Thursday till 10 am Saturday, the district administration said.

Earlier during the day, Sambhal District Magistrate said internet services have been suspended till further orders following violence during a protest where a State Transport bus was set ablaze.

In Lucknow, ANI reported that 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, three buses and four media OB vans were set ablaze in the area around Parivartan Chowk during protests.

Speaking after the situation became normal, DGP OP Singh said, "Situation is normal in the city, some incidents occurred at places where protesters had declared they will gather. They pelted stones at us and set ablaze OB vans of media. We chased them and fired tear gas, the situation has been controlled."

The Indian Express reported that one person was killed during the protests.

On this, Singh said, "Firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred, I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation and police action."

"Fifty people have been arrested in the city, we are scrutinizing CCTV footage. SSP Lucknow will take appropriate action, we will not spare anyone," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will seize the property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property.

"I have called a meeting over this. You cant indulge in violence in name of protest. We will take strict action against such elements. Will seize the property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property," Yogi said.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.