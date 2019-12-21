Anti-CAA protests: Death toll rises to 11 in UP; Sec-144 remains in place

The death toll has increased to eleven due to clashes across Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On Friday night, six people were reported to be dead in the clashes, but the toll rose to nine this morning. The anti-CAA protest killed two people in Sambhal, two in Bijnor and four others in Varanasi, Bijnor, Kanpur, Agra and Meerut. A person succumbed to his injuries in Firozabad during treatment.

Protests erupted after Friday prayers across various districts in the state as protesters defied prohibitory orders to gather against the new citizenship law and a prospective National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protests soon turned violent as police used force to disperse demonstrators across various districts. Violence was reported from districts of Bijnor, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Bahraich, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Firozabad.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bans the gatherings of four or more persons, is imposed by a District Magistrate in their district.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police chief OP Singh claimed that none of the protesters were killed in police firing as "we did not shoot even a single bullet."

Even on Thursday, Singh had denied firing from the cops.

"Firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred, I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation and police action," he said after one person was killed in Lucknow.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.