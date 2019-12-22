Anti-CAA Protests: Assam govt to bring law to safeguard land rights of indigenous people

As Assam returns to normalcy after days of curfew following violence in the state over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP-led government on Saturday announced a slew of measures for the protection of Assamese language and land rights to the indigenous population.

Emerging from a cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has decided to request the Centre to amend Article 345 of the Constitution to declare Assamese language as the state language, excluding the Bengali major Barak valley, two hill districts and the Bodoland Territorial Administration Districts (BTAD).

The Cabinet also decided to introduce legislation in the next Assembly session, making it mandatory to include the Assamese language as a compulsory subject in all English and other medium schools in the state, he said.

A bill will also be tabled in the Assembly to stop the transfer of indigenous people's land to outsiders for protection of their land rights.

When asked about the timing of the announcement as the state is still reeling under protest, Sarma said, "The train of agitation and development will run together. We are getting ready for the upcoming 2021 assembly polls. We have just about a year to fulfil our election promises."

The controversial law promises citizenship those belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

Massive protests erupted in Assam after the bill was passed by the Parliament last week. At least five people were killed in police action following which the internet services were suspended and curfew was imposed in several areas including its largest city Guwahati.