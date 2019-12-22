Anti-CAA protests: 879 arrested, 135 cases registered till now: UP DGP

Protests erupted after Friday prayers across various districts in the state as protesters defied prohibitory orders to gather against the new citizenship law and a prospective National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As protests against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in several parts of the country, the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday informed that 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure till now.

"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The top cop further added that a total of 135 cases have been registered against the miscreants.

Protests soon turned violent as police used force to disperse demonstrators across various districts. Violence was reported from districts of Bijnor, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Bahraich, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Firozabad.

Detailing on the measures taken to maintain law and order, the DGP said that police officials and civil administration are reaching out to community members and their leaders, requesting them to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

"Adequate police arrangements have been made in all districts in the wake of protests. Police, Paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC, Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling the areas," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the state administration has initiated a crackdown against the protesters who were involved in destroying public property.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that damage caused to public property during protests would be recovered by confiscating the property of those who were involved in arson. He had said that the accused will be identified on the basis of CCTV footage and videos pertaining to the incident.

"It will be dealt with strictly. I have called a meeting regarding this and I am supervising it personally. Who all are responsible will be held accountable," Adityanath was quoted by ANI as saying.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.