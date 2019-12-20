Headlines

Anti-CAA Protests: 8 cases registered, 24 people including Ramachandra Guha booked in Bengaluru for violating Sec 144

A protest was also held at Bengaluru's Town Hall but police started detaining people even before the demonstration started.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2019, 12:46 AM IST

Bengaluru Police on Thursday registered eight cases and booked 24 people including Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad and historian Ramachandra Guha for defying prohibitory orders during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.

A nationwide protest was called on Thursday against the new citizenship law. A protest was also held at Bengaluru's Town Hall but police started detaining people even before the demonstration started. 

"Section-144 to remain imposed in the city till tomorrow. 24 people have been booked & 8 cases have been registered. Cases also registered against MLA Rizwan Arshad and Ramachandra Guha," Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said. 

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bans the gatherings of four or more persons.

Earlier in the morning, Guha and many others were detained for staging a demonstration against the CAA and NRC, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

He was taken away by police personnel and led to a vehicle parked nearby but was released later.

PTI quoted Guha as saying that it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday banned large gatherings of people in parts of the state including capital Bengaluru ahead of a protest call by various groups against Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday. 

The contentious law which promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries. 

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. 

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

