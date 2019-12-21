Anti-CAA Protests: 15 killed, over 700 arrested across UP

Fifteen people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in clashes with the police during violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Over 700 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

"In protest against Citizenship Amendment Act since December 10 in state, 705 people arrested and around 4500 people released after preventive arrest. 15 casualties have happened, and 263 police personnel were injured of which 57 personnel received firearm injuries," Praveen Kumar, IG (Law and Order), said without giving specific district-wise data.

Uttar Pradesh Police chief OP Singh claimed on Friday that none of the protesters were killed in police firing as "we did not shoot even a single bullet."

Even on Thursday, Singh had denied firing by the cops.

Protests erupted after Friday prayers across various districts in the state as protesters defied prohibitory orders to gather against the new citizenship law and a prospective National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protests soon turned violent as police used force to disperse demonstrators across various districts. Violence was reported from districts of Bijnor, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Bahraich, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Firozabad.

The violence came even as the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended internet services in several districts including capital Lucknow and imposed prohibitory measures.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bans the gatherings of four or more persons, is imposed by a District Magistrate in their district.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.