Anti-CAA protests: 10 more arrested in Seelampur violence, security tightened in North-East Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested 10 more people in connection with the violent protests in the Seelampur area in North-East Delhi on Tuesday, bringing the total count of people arrested in the violence to 18.

Eight people were arrested yesterday by the police in connection with the violence.

Out of the 18 people arrested, four have criminal backgrounds and are accused of setting vehicles on fire and vandalising vehicles. Following the violent clashes between the protestors and the police, Section 144 was imposed in the area.

Security forces have been deployed in huge numbers in North East Delhi to maintain law&order.

On Tuesday, Locals in East Delhi's Seelampur and Zaffarabad clashed with the police during the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protestors vandalized at least three buses and set ablaze a police motorcycle along with other vehicles.

Twenty-one people, including 12 policemen, were injured when the protests against the new citizenship law got out of hand on Tuesday.

Police said the accused were identified from the footage recorded in CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the Delhi Police to take preventive steps to tackle further protests.

MHA has ordered the police to keep tabs on agitators, even going to the extent of using cameras and drones to record videos of any further protests, so that necessary action could be taken.

The miscreants identified by the police in the protests could also be taken into preventive detention.

The intelligence agencies have also been ordered to keep track of the activities of people with criminal backgrounds.