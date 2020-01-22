Anti-CAA protestors are also not afraid of you: Kapil Sibal responds to Shah's 'not afraid of protests' statement

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at a rally in Lucknow where he said that he was not afraid of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that instead of being afraid, he should have the courage to listen, and understand the concerns of the people protesting. He further went on to say that the protesting citizens are not afraid of the Home Minister.

The Congress leader tweeted, "True Mr Home Minister. You should not be afraid but should have the courage to listen and try and understand their concerns. That is your duty as a public servant. You should also know that they are not afraid of you."

Speaking about the protests regarding the contentious law, Shah said, "We are not afraid of protests. In fact, we were born amid protests, raised amid protests. We had said the same thing in opposition and we are now saying same thing while in power."

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday challenged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to a debate on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Home Minister said that the BJP was conducting this campaign to dispel falsities that were being spread over the amended citizenship act. To do this, he challenged the three opposition leaders to a debate on the CAA.

"I have come to you for a Jan Jagaran Abhiyan in Lucknow. Our government is hardly 8 months old but we are conducting this campaign to dispell the falsities being spread by the opposition against CAA. I challenge Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav to engage in a debate on CAA," Amit Shah said while addressing the gathering at Lucknow.

He elaborated on his challenge by explaining that the unrest across the country was, in fact, being fanned by the opposition parties. "The CAA is not intended to take away the citizenship of anyone. The bill proposes to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of three neighbouring countries," he explained.

In a complete mockery of the opposition politicians, the Home Minister said, "Modi Ji CAA lekar aaye, aur yeh Rahul baba and company, Mamata, Akhilesh Ji, behen Mayawati, saari ki saari brigade CAA ke khilaf 'kau kau kau' karne lage."

For context, the new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014. Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new law.

