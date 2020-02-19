Anti-CAA protesters defy court order, take out march to siege Tamil Nadu assembly

Just a day after the Madras High Court barred 'Muslim outfits' from marching to lay siege to the Tamil Nadu assembly, thousands of people on Wednesday (February 19) hit the streets on Chennai's Walajah Road to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The protest has been called to pressurise the AIADMK government for adopting a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against CAA, NRC and NPR as done by other non-BJP ruled states.

As an Assembly session is ongoing, the march is being carried amid massive police presence. Barricades have been put in place to cordon off the road towards the Secretariat from Chepauk and riot police have been kept on standby as well.

#WATCH Chennai: People march towards the State Secretariat from Walajah Road to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens & National Population Register. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/LOQsaTlSsJ — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

On Tuesday, a bench of justices M Sathyanaraya and R Hemalatha ordered an interim injunction against anti-CAA protest till March 11. During the hearing, the court restrained the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations and its allied associations from holding the protests that were proposed for Wednesday.

The court also made it clear that it was not expressing any opinion on the CAA, NPR and the NRC.