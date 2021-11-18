Ex-Miss Kerala death: New twist as police uncover more evidence, arrests hotel owner, 5 others

The Kerala Police, on Wednesday, after 2 days of interrogation, arrested the owner of the hotel and five of his staff members where the DJ party took place before the car crash which killed former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan on November 1.

Despite several summons, hotel owner Roy J Vayalatin did not come forward to record his statement and after the State Police chief Anil Kant intervened, he finally appeared before the probe team on Tuesday and after the day's questioning was over, he was sent but asked to appear again with all the hard disks of the visuals of the CCTV installed at his hotel.

While Ancy Kabeer, 25, and Anjana Shajan, 24, had died instantly in the crash, a third-person- Ashiq, succumbed to his injuries a few days later, leaving Abdul Rahman, who drove the car, the only witness.

Rahman is presently out of hospital but the police have arrested him under charges of 'involuntary manslaughter'. Though the probe team recovered the hard disk of the CCTV footage at the hotel, it failed to get any visuals of the party, raising suspicions.

And when on Wednesday the hotel owner came with hard disks, there was nothing that the police were looking for and on questioning his staff the truth surfaced that the hard disks were removed by the owner himself.

Two employees who are believed to have destroyed the hard disks by throwing them in the nearby river were brought to the area and after a search, nothing was recovered and then the police probe team went ahead and recorded the arrest of Vayalatin and five of his staff members under charges of destroying shreds of evidence.

The police team after several days of probe found out that there was an "unpleasant" incident during the party. Before things could take an ugly turn, the young models had left the hotel. Later it was found out that Rahman was driving under the influence of alcohol. However, police found that there was a vehicle following the car carrying the two women.

During interrogation, the driver of the car said that the victims' car was going at a breakneck speed. According to reports, the driver of the car which followed the other car had called up and informed the hotel owner about the accident.

The police were suspicious of how Vayalatin was going about the whole incident after the accident took place.