Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

The villagers claim the wolf has been escaping the forest authorities and hope that it gets captured soon.

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a wolf in Mohan Pipri village of Bahraich in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the family, at about 2 am while the family were asleep on the roof of their home a wolf attacked Mohammad Umar's son Imran Ali. Speaking about the attack the boy's father Mohmmad Umar said, "We were asleep on the roof when the wolf came and pounced on my son. He screamed for help and people gathered."

"My son was severely wounded in the attack and admitted to a hospital, "Umar added.

Mohammad Umar says that the wolf menace is continuing in the village for the past several days. "Earlier also many people have become the targets of wolf in the village. The administration is trying its level best to catch the man-eater but has not been successful in its mission," Mohammad Umar said.

"People are afraid to venture out in the night in the village. We are assisting the local administration in taming the wild animal and cage it," he added.

The villagers claim the wolf has been escaping the forest authorities and hope that it gets captured soon. "Although the administration is trying its level best to put the wolf under cage, it is escaping every time. We wish it is caught as soon as possible," Mohammad Umar said. Earlier, on Sunday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Bahraich district to meet the families affected by the wolf attack and assured the locals that the administration will work under 'Operation Bhediya' on the issue until the district becomes danger-free.

Addressing a gathering Chief Minister Yogi said, "There have been some casualties due to the attacks from the wolves. There have been some deaths due to the terror of wolves for the last two months, and some children have also been injured. When I was informed about this for the first time, I immediately instructed the administration to run a campaign."

"There is a forest department team whose priority is to rescue the animal, but there are also shoot-at-sight orders as a last resort amid a growing number of wolf attacks in the Bahraich district," added the CM.

Meanwhile, forest department officials are making all efforts to capture the sixth "killer" wolf under the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign that was launched in the state to capture a pack of six wolves that have killed nine people and injured 50 people since July this year.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf on September 10, while one wolf remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich, and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

