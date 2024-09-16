Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot, share adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI claims RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’

Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

AI reimagines Delhi after 50 years

AI reimagines Delhi after 50 years

Mpox outbreak: 10 symptoms, preventions

Mpox outbreak: 10 symptoms, preventions

10 hidden gems of Uttarakhand

10 hidden gems of Uttarakhand

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’

Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot, share adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot, share adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension

HomeIndia

India

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

The villagers claim the wolf has been escaping the forest authorities and hope that it gets captured soon.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a wolf in Mohan Pipri village of Bahraich in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the family, at about 2 am while the family were asleep on the roof of their home a wolf attacked Mohammad Umar's son Imran Ali. Speaking about the attack the boy's father Mohmmad Umar said, "We were asleep on the roof when the wolf came and pounced on my son. He screamed for help and people gathered."

"My son was severely wounded in the attack and admitted to a hospital, "Umar added.

Mohammad Umar says that the wolf menace is continuing in the village for the past several days. "Earlier also many people have become the targets of wolf in the village. The administration is trying its level best to catch the man-eater but has not been successful in its mission," Mohammad Umar said.

"People are afraid to venture out in the night in the village. We are assisting the local administration in taming the wild animal and cage it," he added. 

The villagers claim the wolf has been escaping the forest authorities and hope that it gets captured soon. "Although the administration is trying its level best to put the wolf under cage, it is escaping every time. We wish it is caught as soon as possible," Mohammad Umar said. Earlier, on Sunday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Bahraich district to meet the families affected by the wolf attack and assured the locals that the administration will work under 'Operation Bhediya' on the issue until the district becomes danger-free.

Addressing a gathering Chief Minister Yogi said, "There have been some casualties due to the attacks from the wolves. There have been some deaths due to the terror of wolves for the last two months, and some children have also been injured. When I was informed about this for the first time, I immediately instructed the administration to run a campaign."

"There is a forest department team whose priority is to rescue the animal, but there are also shoot-at-sight orders as a last resort amid a growing number of wolf attacks in the Bahraich district," added the CM.

Meanwhile, forest department officials are making all efforts to capture the sixth "killer" wolf under the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign that was launched in the state to capture a pack of six wolves that have killed nine people and injured 50 people since July this year.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf on September 10, while one wolf remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich, and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Meet first Indian actress to have film festival dedicated to her; not Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Submarines and Surveillance: Undersea battle for Bay of Bengal dominance

Submarines and Surveillance: Undersea battle for Bay of Bengal dominance

Meet Indian-born engineer behind Amazon's Alexa, now among TIME100 most influential people in AI 2024 list, he is...

Meet Indian-born engineer behind Amazon's Alexa, now among TIME100 most influential people in AI 2024 list, he is...

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement