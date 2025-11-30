FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Another win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer becomes 1st district to complete...

Barmer DEO and District Collector IAS Tina Dabi released a video message congratulating the Barmer election team.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

Another win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer becomes 1st district to complete...
Barmer district has secured first place in Rajasthan by achieving 100 per cent digitisation under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign led by Barmer District Election Officer (DEO) Tina Dabi. Besides this, 97 per cent of the mapping work has also been completed. Barmer DEO and District Collector IAS Tina Dabi released a video message congratulating the Barmer election team.

DC Tina Dabi stated that the primary objective of this campaign is to ensure that the district's voter list is accurate, up-to-date, and error-free, ensuring that every eligible citizen is not deprived of their right to vote. She added that, as directed by the Election Commission of India, Barmer district has achieved a significant milestone under the SIR of Voter Lists 2026, achieving first place in the entire state by completing 100 per cent voter digitisation.

Dabi stated that voter list purification is a matter of utmost priority for the State and Central Election Commissions. The integrity and diligence displayed by these BLOs in such an important national task are highly commendable. She added that the work culture established by these personnel is a model example for all other personnel.

On this achievement, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan congratulated all the voters of Barmer district and the district's election team. Mahajan stated that Barmer district leads in completing 100 per cent of polling booth work. So far, 100 per cent work has been completed at a total of 1407 polling stations in Barmer. Additionally, 100 per cent work has been completed at 751 polling stations in Balotra and 668 polling stations in Churu.

 

EC extends SIR schedule

The Election Commission has extended by one week the entire schedule of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories amid allegations by opposition parties that the 'tight timelines' were creating problems for people and ground-level poll officials.

The enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026, in place of February 7. The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

