Another Telangana forest official attacked on duty

It hasn't been a good week for Telangana's forest officers. In a second incident of its kind reported within days of each other, a forest officer was attacked for trying to take action against an encroachment on forest land.

The incident took place at Thimmapet in Bhadradri Kothagudem District in the early hours of Tuesday. A Forest Section Officer had headed to the site of the alleged encroachment without informing the local police. When he attempted to stop the encroachment, he was attached by 11 men with sticks. He sustained injuries in the attack.

One of the assailants, who has been identified as Karam Erraiah, was ploughing forest land along with 10 others. After the attack, police in Mulkalapally registered a case against all the men.

Police said strict action would be taken against the assailants. They have also asked forest officials to inform police for security before taking action.

On Saturday, a woman forest official sustained injuries after she was attacked by a mob in Komaram Bheem Asifabad District. She was part of a team of forest officials who had gone to the area to plant saplings as part of an afforestation drive. A video clip of the incident had gone viral.

#WATCH Telangana: A police team & forest guards were attacked allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive. (29.06.2019) pic.twitter.com/pZ0H3Qg2Ud — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

The assailants had allegedly led the brother of an MLA of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He party's working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao strongly condemned the incident.

I strongly condemn the atrocious behaviour of Koneru Krishna who attacked a forest officer who was doing her job. He has been arrested & a case booked already; no one is above law of the land — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 30, 2019

